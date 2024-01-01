Michy Batshuayi completes controversial move to Galatasaray

After weeks of speculation and hatred thrown Batshuayi he has now signed the contract.

Batshuayi will be unveiled shortly as a new Galatasaray player after playing at Fenerbahçe last season in a move that has sparked controversy.

His wife posted on Instagram recently talking about she and her family have received:

“Shame on those who threaten my family and wish death on my child for football, and you dare to talk to me about family? What a shame!!!"

“Racism and death threats? God sees you all.”

Now the deal is complete, the 30-year-old will struggle to not receive any more abuse after joining his old clubs' biggest rivals.

The forward has now played for three Turkish clubs including Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, and now Galatasaray.

The former Chelsea man will sign a contract keeping him at the club until 2027 as he looks to chase the title with his new club.