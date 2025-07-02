Man United working to get Alejandro Garnacho out ASAP

Man United are reportedly working hard behind the scenes to get winger Alejandro Garnacho out of the club as soon as possible this summer.

The 20-year-old winger has no future at Old Trafford following a high-profile falling out with manager Ruben Amorim after the Europa League final.

According to the Telegraph, the club are willing to pay intermediaries to find a bidder for Garnacho in order to get him out as soon as possible.

It’s understood this third party have already sounded Chelsea out as a potential buyer and have reached out to see if they’re still interested.

Chelsea came close to signing Garnacho in the January transfer window but ultimately failed in their pursuit.

Garnacho is understood to prefer to remain in the Premier League although Serie A Champions Napoli are also interested.