Galatasaray launch legal action against Fenerbahce coach Mourinho

Galatasaray have launched legal action against Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho.

Gala have taken issue with Mourinho's post-match comments after their 0-0 draw on the weekend, which saw the Super Lig bring in foreign referee Savko Vincic in order to avoid claims of bias.

After the stalemate, Mourino upset Gala with his comments, as quoted by Sport: “Again I have also to thank the referee this. The Galatasaray bench jumped like monkeys after each dive, and it was the correct decision. If it had been a Turkish referee, it would have been a complete disaster. It would have been a yellow, and I would’ve had to take him off after five minutes.”

In response, Gala have announced legal action against Mourinho:

"Since the commencement of his managerial duties in Turkiye, Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has persistently issued derogatory statements directed towards the Turkish people. Today, his discourse has escalated beyond merely immoral comments into unequivocally inhumane rhetoric.

"We hereby formally declare our intention to initiate criminal proceedings concerning the racist statements made by Jose Mourinho, and shall accordingly submit official complaints to UEFA and FIFA. Furthermore, we shall diligently observe the stance adopted by Fenerbahce—an institution professing to uphold 'exemplary moral values' —in response to the reprehensible conduct exhibited by their manager."