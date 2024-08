Galatasaray great Sukur tribute to Daum

Galatasaray and Turkey great Hakan Sukur has paid tribute to Christophe Daum.

The former Fenerbahce and Besiktas coach passed away at the age of 70 yesterday after a long battle with illness.

Sukur posted in tribute to the German: “I deeply felt the sadness of losing this beautiful person, who coached important teams such as Besiktas and Fenerbahçe in our country and achieved significant success."