Galatasaray vice-president demands Fenerbahce take action against Mourinho

Galatasaray vice-president Metin Ozturk is demanding action be taken against Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho after his assault on Okan Buruk.

Mourinho grabbed the Galatasaray coach across the face and nose shortly after the final whistle of Fener's 2-1 defeat this week.

The match saw three red cards and ended with Mourinho being led away after his clash with Okan as both sets of players and staff piled in.

Ozturk was shocked by Mourinho's behaviour and said:  "Mourinho first attacked our coach verbally and then physically. Where else in the world can he do that? What does he think about Turkey?

"I believe that Fenerbahce's management will impose the necessary sanction before the federation does so."

 

