Ex-Real Madrid wing-back Drenthe: Mourinho didn't have the b****

Former Real Madrid wing-back Royston Drenthe has taken aim at Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho.

Drenthe was unhappy with the way he was treated at Real and how Mourinho, then Madrid coach, handled the situation at the time.

Advertisement Advertisement

He recalled to The Wild Project podcast: "At first we were doing well but when I came back from Hércules (on-loan)... There were four players in the locker room who couldn't train with the team for nonsense."

Asked if he got on well with Mourinho as a person, Drenthe replied: "I don't know. I couldn't work with him anymore. At first everything was fine, we went to pre-season in Los Angeles and Marcelo and I played together. Then Marcelo got injured and I had to play the whole pre-season, everything went well. I don't know why they signed (Fabio) Coentrão because he told me that if I kept training and playing like that I wouldn't have to worry."

Unfortunately, it didn't take long for everything to go wrong: "Then, in the last three days, (GM Jorge) Valdano came to me to tell me that it would be better if I went on loan. It wasn't the coach, it was Valdano. I asked the boss, but he didn't have the b***s to tell me things. He told me that it was the big boys, Valdano and all that, that he had nothing to do with it."