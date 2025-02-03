Southampton agree deal for Royal Antwerp starlet Udoh in deadline day deal

Tribal Football
Southampton have reached a deal with Royal Antwerp to sign 20-year-old forward Victor Udoh before the transfer window closes.

The Nigerian youngster has played 28 times for the Belgian club’s senior team but has yet to score.

Most of his appearances have come as late substitutes, and he has only featured for their under-23 side since December.

Southampton see Udoh as a long-term prospect and plan to integrate him into their academy setup first.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano was the first to report that negotiations were at an advanced stage.

@FabrizioRomano: “EXCL: Southampton agree fee to sign Victor Udoh from Royal Antwerp, deal at advanced stages.”

