Southampton desperate to keep Downes despite Ipswich interest on deadline day

Southampton seem reluctant to let Flynn Downes join fellow relegation strugglers in Ipswich Town before the transfer window shuts.

The 26-year-old midfielder moved from West Ham last summer for £15M after a strong loan spell.

Advertisement Advertisement

New boss Ivan Juric hinted at tensions between them following Saturday’s match, adding to speculation about Downes’ future.

Despite this, Southampton are currently unwilling to sell him to a direct rival in the battle to stay in the Premier League.

It remains unclear if a significantly higher offer than the £15M they paid would change their stance, per TWTD.

Southampton’s 2-1 win at Portman Road kept them bottom, but they now sit seven points behind 19th-placed Town and 10 from safety.