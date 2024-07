DONE DEAL: Southampton sign FC Tokyo midfielder Matsuki

Southampton have signed FC Tokyo midfielder Kuryu Matsuki.

The 21 year-old has signed a four-year contract with Saints.

However, Matsuki will spend the coming season on-loan with Göztepe in the Turkish Süper Lig.

He was named AFC Youth Player of the Year for 2023.

Matsuki is also a former Japan U20 captain.