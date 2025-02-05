DONE DEAL: Lemina sold by Wolves to Galatasaray

Galatasaray have signed Wolves midfielder Mario Lemina.

Lemina moves to the Turkish giants for a fee of £2m.

The midfielder, who was axed as Wolves captain earlier this season, has signed a one-and-a-half year contract worth £48,000-a week, with the option of a further year.

Lemina returns to Gala having had a loan spell with the Turkish giants while a Southampton player.

"Everyone knows I love this club. I'm very happy to be back at this great club," he said.

"I will give everything for the team and the fans. I hope we can achieve all the success we can together in this great club."

Galatasaray lead the Super Lig table and are through to the knockout play-off phase of the Europa League.