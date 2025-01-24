Wolves boss Pereira on Cunha: He is my player, I think he is not for sale

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Vitor Pereira has spoken at his latest press conference as he prepares to face Arsenal this weekend.

Pereira was first asked about club captain Matheus Cunha after he was criticised for his performance against Chelsea on Monday night.

"He knows what I want from him as a captain.

"We had a conversation and everything is sorted. He is ready for the game, committed to us and ready to help the team.”

He then continued to be questioned about Cunha who has been linked with moves to Nottingham Forest or Arsenal this month.

“I don’t know. That is a question for the club. He is my player – I think he is not for sale. This is the information from the club.

"He is committed with us. What we need from him is that he plays at his high level. He is very important for us.”

The Wolves boss then confirmed that Mario Lemina is unavailable for the game with Arsenal.

“I am waiting for the end of the market and we will decide what we do.

“If he stays here, he will be a very good player for us. He has lots of quality.”

He then revealed that he is not concerned about his team’s form despite losing the last three fixtures.

“I believe in my players and our work.

"We are facing strong teams but we are still together, still believing and ready to play at our best level.

“The last game was not a good game because we changed a lot of behaviours and that is not what I want. I want us to have identity and to play in our way – not to react to the other team.”

He continued to speak on Lemina and hopes that he stays at the club despite reports suggesting he may leave.

