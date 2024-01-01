Chelsea determined to find new club for Fofana after AEK collapse

Chelsea remain keen to find a new club for David Datro Fofana.

The Greek transfer deadine fell last night with a move to AEK for Fofana collapsing.

Chelsea remain determined to find a new club for the striker and are working with his agents on a solution.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Chelsea are still looking for a solution for David Datro Fofana after AEK Athens deal collapsed and Greek market closed.

"Chelsea and player’s camp now looking for solutions as he’s out of Maresca’s squad."