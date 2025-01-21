DONE DEAL: Burnley bring Shelvey back to England

Ex-Newcastle United and England midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has landed at Burnley.

The 32-year-old has signed for another English team after his deal with Turkish Super Lig club Eyupspor expired.

Shelvey, who has five England caps, spent time at Caykur Rizespor in Turkey as well.

"I like the club as a whole - every time I have played against Burnley at Turf Moor it's been tough," he said, having spent the past couple of weeks on trial at the Championship side.

"I'm part of this team now and my aim is to do my best to help this club get back into the Premier League, where it belongs."

Burnley are third in the table and only two points away from automatic promotion.