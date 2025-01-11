DONE DEAL: Portsmouth snap up Newcastle midfielder Hayden

Portsmouth have snapped up Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden.

Hayden leaves Newcastle for Pompey on-loan for the remainder of the season.

Blues boss John Mousinho said: “Isaac is a central midfielder who has a wealth of experience in the Premier League and Championship.

“He’s extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet and is also very strong defensively, possessing a lot of the attributes we were looking for.

“But he’s also a leader both on and off the pitch, so we’re delighted to be able to add him to the squad for the rest of the season.”