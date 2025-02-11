Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Aston Villa secure Kasimpasa defender Ozcan to pre-contract

Ansser Sadiq
Aston Villa have secured Yasin Ozcan on a pre-contract, with the 18-year-old joining Unai Emery’s squad this summer.

He will finish the season at Kasimpasa, where he’s been a key player since his 2022/23 breakthrough.  

Ozcan has impressed both at left centre-back and left-back, making 33 starts last season in the Turkish Super Lig.  

Despite not yet debuting for Turkey’s national team, he’s been called up for friendlies and featured on the bench in November. 

The Guardian named him among the top talents born in 2006, also mentioning his admiration for ex-Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos.  

Villa fans can look forward to his arrival as one of Turkey’s most promising young defenders.

Mentions
Super LigPremier LeagueOzcan YasinAston VillaKasimpasaFootball Transfers
