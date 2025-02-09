Las Palmas goalkeeper Valles rejected Aston Villa proposal

Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles rejected a move to Aston Villa last month.

In the final days of the winter market, Villa chief Monchi made contact with Valles about a move to England.

Valles has been in dispute with Las Palmas this season and been frozen out by management after being blocked from joining Real Betis last summer.

Monchi offered Valles a move to Villa as cover for Emi Martinez, but he resisted the proposal, says Marca.

Instead, he is now in talks with Las Palmas about breaking his contract so he can leave for Seville. Valles plans to join his family in Seville as a free agent and prepare to join Betis for next season.