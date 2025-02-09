Tribal Football
Villa, Man Utd were willing to bid for Barcelona attacker Fermin

Paul Vegas
Villa, Man Utd were willing to bid for Barcelona attacker Fermin
Villa, Man Utd were willing to bid for Barcelona attacker Fermin
Fermin Lopez has resisted interest from the Premier League to stick with Barcelona.

The young attacker was the subject of interest from Manchester United and Aston Villa over the January market.

However, Sport says Fermin made clear he had no interest in leaving Barca.

United and Villa were willing to offer €70m for the attacking midfielder.

However, the midfielder was clear that he has no plans to leave Barcelona at this time.

The Spanish giants also have no major interest in selling the 21-year-old.

Man Utd star Rashford could be set for a deadline day move as the window comes to a close