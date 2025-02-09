Villa, Man Utd were willing to bid for Barcelona attacker Fermin

Fermin Lopez has resisted interest from the Premier League to stick with Barcelona.

The young attacker was the subject of interest from Manchester United and Aston Villa over the January market.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Sport says Fermin made clear he had no interest in leaving Barca.

United and Villa were willing to offer €70m for the attacking midfielder.

However, the midfielder was clear that he has no plans to leave Barcelona at this time.

The Spanish giants also have no major interest in selling the 21-year-old.