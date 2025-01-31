Chelsea recall Fofana from Goztepe

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea have recalled David Datro Fofana from his loan with Goztepe.

Fofana is returning to Chelsea due to a knee injury.

The striker had joined Goztepe at the start of the season and had scored two goals in nine matches in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 22-year-old's setback is expected to see him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

The decision to end his loan frees up Chelsea to send another player away on-loan to a foreign club.

