Chelsea recall Fofana from Goztepe
Chelsea have recalled David Datro Fofana from his loan with Goztepe.
Fofana is returning to Chelsea due to a knee injury.
The striker had joined Goztepe at the start of the season and had scored two goals in nine matches in the Turkish Super Lig.
The 22-year-old's setback is expected to see him sidelined for the remainder of the season.
The decision to end his loan frees up Chelsea to send another player away on-loan to a foreign club.