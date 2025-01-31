Brighton striker Ferguson keen to stay in Premier League

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Brighton striker Ferguson keen to stay in the Premier League if loan move is possible
Brighton’s Evan Ferguson is keen to remain in the Premier League and favors a loan move.

The Republic of Ireland striker is uncertain about his long-term prospects at Brighton under Fabian Hurzeler

He prefers to make a decision about his future in the summer, per The Mirror.

Ferguson knows that if Brighton accepts a permanent offer, the decision might be out of his hands. 

West Ham and Chelsea have recently shown interest in him as a permanent signing. 

Bayer Leverkusen were also interested, but have decided not to pursue a forward this winter.

