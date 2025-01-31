Brighton striker Ferguson keen to stay in Premier League
Brighton’s Evan Ferguson is keen to remain in the Premier League and favors a loan move.
The Republic of Ireland striker is uncertain about his long-term prospects at Brighton under Fabian Hurzeler.
He prefers to make a decision about his future in the summer, per The Mirror.
Ferguson knows that if Brighton accepts a permanent offer, the decision might be out of his hands.
West Ham and Chelsea have recently shown interest in him as a permanent signing.
Bayer Leverkusen were also interested, but have decided not to pursue a forward this winter.