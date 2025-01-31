Chelsea youngster Vale set to join QPR with permanent deal finalised

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea's former academy footballer of the year, Harvey Vale, is set to join Queens Park Rangers permanently.

The two West London clubs finalized the deal on Thursday evening, per The Mail. 

The 21-year-old is eager for a new challenge, and QPR emerged victorious in the race for his signature. 

Chelsea has waived a transfer fee in exchange for a significant sell-on clause with bonuses. 

Vale is scheduled to undergo his medical, likely on Friday, before the transfer is completed. 

This move will end his long association with Chelsea, which began when he joined their academy at 12 years old. 

