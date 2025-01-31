Villa see Chelsea star Felix as perfect replacement for Duran

Villa see Chelsea star Felix as the perfect replacement for Duran this winter

Aston Villa have identified Joao Felix as their primary target to replace Jhon Duran, who is set to join Al-Nassr, per Sky Sports.

Villa manager Unai Emery had previously pursued Felix over the summer, but Chelsea secured the forward.

Advertisement Advertisement

Additionally, Villa is considering Marco Asensio from Paris Saint-Germain and Wolves' Matheus Cunha, though the latter may be more challenging due to Wolves' reluctance to sell.

"They are similar players, who Unai Emery likes. Asensio was tried by Aston Villa before I arrived. Last summer we were close to Joao. Neither of them are easy because in terms of salary and cost they are not simple," Villa transfer chief Monchi told Cope on Thursday.

"If there is a coach in world football who recovers players, it is Unai Emery. He has been able to recover talents.

“Joao Felix has talent, and it is only a matter of finding the right environment to bring out the best version of himself. And Unai works very, very well on that."