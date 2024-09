Aston Villa made offer for Besiktas attacker Kilicsoy

Aston Villa failed with an offer for Besiktas attacker Semih Kilicsoy last month.

Fanatik says Villa made a cash offer for the Turkey international in the final days of the summer market.

The Villans bid €15m for Kilicsoy.

However, Besiktas immediately rejected the proposal, insisting Kilicsoy wasn't for sale.

Villa could yet try again for the player in January.