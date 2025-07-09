Arsenal submit official £50M bid for Chelsea's Noni Madueke

Tribal Football
Arsenal submit £50M bid for Madueke
Action Plus
Arsenal have submitted an initial bid for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke said to be around £50M.

The England international has been a target for the North London side for the past week and now manager Mikel Arteta, alongside sporting director Andre Berta have made an official bid for the 23-year-old as reported by Fabrizio Romano. 

Arsenal have submitted initial bid for Noni Madueke around £50m package, add-ons included. 

Chelsea want more than £50m fixed as Elanga/similar deals remain their reference. 

“Good relationship between clubs as talks continue, Madueke agreed terms with Arsenal.” 

Madueke featured in 32 of Chelsea's 38 Premier League games and started in 27 of them, provided seven goals and three assists. Arsenal have been linked with Real Madrid winger Rodrygo and Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze but it looks like they have found their new winger in Madueke who has reportedly agreed to join the side. 

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is open to selling the winger after bringing in João Pedro, Jamie Gittens and Liam Delap this summer in a fresh attack that holds no place for Madueke who has been deemed surplus to requirements. 

