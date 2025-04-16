Akinlosotu hails Osimhen as ‘embodiment of greatness’

Daniel Akinlosotu has opened up about the special relationship he shares with Nigerian football icon Victor Osimhen.

With genuine admiration, the 19-year-old Alanyaspor wonderkid describes the Galatasaray striker as not only a "great leader" but also the true embodiment of greatness, both on and off the field.

Akinlosotu’s connection with the Napoli loanee deepened following a Super Lig match against the Yellow Reds in March, where the Super Eagle scored the decisive goal, condemning his team to a 2-1 defeat on their home turf.

"After our match against Galatasaray, Osimhen reached out to me and that moment meant everything. Since then, we’ve built a special bond," the teenager told Flashscore.

The relationship has become a constant source of motivation for the youngster, who believes Osimhen's influence goes far beyond the goals he scores.

He continued: "He checks in on me, encourages me, and always tells me to do whatever it takes to reach the top. In his words, 'the top is meant for everyone, not just me.'

"Osimhen isn’t just a great leader, he’s the embodiment of greatness. His words and actions continue to inspire me every single day.

"Off the pitch, he’s an incredible person - humble, kind, and full of light. It’s no surprise everyone loves him. His personality is just as powerful as his presence on the field."

Africa in the spotlight thanks to Osimhen

Even though Osimhen played a key role in helping Napoli win Serie A, his time in Naples took an odd turn.

He was suddenly removed from the first-team squad by Antonio Conte after his transfer to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli fell through on deadline day, and that inspired his Turkey move.

In addition to leading Okan Buruk’s team in their pursuit of a record 25th league title, the former Lille striker is currently at the top of the goalscorer chart with 21 goals.

The Abuja-born star is in awe of Osimhen, crediting him for helping change the perception of African footballers in Europe, especially in Turkey.

"Osimhen is simply amazing this season," added Akinlosotu. "I watch him all the time and he has been doing even crazier things than before.

"Every year, he evolves and changes his style, and this season, he's even better. What I really admire is his motivation. He lifts his team, always delivers when they need him, and sets an example for younger players.

"He’s not just a great player, he’s a role model, a legend, especially because he’s from my country. In the past, African and Nigerian players were sometimes overlooked, but since Osimhen stepped up, people are paying attention. He brought goals, flair, culture - he brought Africa back into the spotlight.

"Now, there's respect for Nigerian talents. Osimhen has done so much, not just for football, but for African pride. He’s representing us in the best way possible."

Can Alanyaspor avoid relegation?

After shining in the Thunders’ youth setup, Akinlosotu earned a promotion to the senior team. However, the club’s poor form has made them strong relegation candidates, currently sitting 17th with just 31 points from 29 matches.

Alanyaspor, having lost their last five league matches, now face an uphill battle to avoid relegation and must defy the odds in their final five games, starting with a crucial clash against Samsunspor on Monday at the Alanya Oba Stadium.

The Nigerian teenager remains calm amid relegation fears and is confident about his team’s chances of survival. "The team is working hard, and things are going well with high energy.

"Everyone is focused because the next match (against Samsunspor) is important, and we believe we can achieve something.

"We’ve never given up because our team has confidence in the league, and we’ve been here for over 10 years. We’re training hard to win the next game, and everything is looking positive.

"The motivation, energy, and atmosphere are all better. We’re hopeful that we’ll get the three points we deserve in the next match, and we don't expect to be relegated."

The adaptable player also praises former Portugal international and manager Joao Pereira, who has played a key role in his football development in Europe.

Akinlosotu added: "Pereira is a great coach. First, he's a respected former international who also played in the league, so he really understands it.

"He knows how to help young players adapt to the league, and he builds a strong relationship with the team. He even joins us in training to keep us motivated.

"He provides personal training, works closely with us, and helps us improve. He has been key to my growth as a player and I enjoy working with him."