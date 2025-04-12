Cole urges Arsenal to choose Nigeria star over Isak

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Former Chelsea star Joe Cole says Arsenal should move for Napoli-owned striker Victor Osimhen.

The Gunners are seeking a new a centre-forward signing, with Osimhem a target as he currently stars on-loan with Galatasaray this season.

Speaking on The Dressing Room Podcast, Cole rates Osimhen as a better prospect for Arsenal than Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

“Osimhen, I know he’s had this little strange one where he’s gone to Turkey and he’s banging in goals,” said Cole.

“But he looks perfect for Arsenal for me.

“Isak yeah, but why would he go to Arsenal now? If Newcastle could spend more, I can’t see Isak being an option, Osimhen is the one for me for Arsenal.”

