Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club
Agent slams mother of Marseille signing Rabiot: Unbearable!
Man Utd monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder as move away could be on the cards
Real Madrid president Florentino planning triple Premier League raid in 2025

DONE DEAL: AEK Athens sign Martial in biggest deal in the club's history

DONE DEAL: AEK Athens sign Martial in "biggest contract in their history"
DONE DEAL: AEK Athens sign Martial in "biggest contract in their history"Action Plus
Former Manchester United star Anthony Martial has completed a shock move to Greek Super League side AEK Athens after months of speculation.

The striker has been a free agent since leaving Manchester United in the summer at the end of his contract after spending 9 years with the English side.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fans are expected to greet him upon his arrival at Athens International Airport later tonight in what is a huge deal for the club. 

The 28-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs after leaving United including Brazilian side Flamengo, Lille, Atalanta, Marseille and Besiktas but has now signed a three-year deal as he looks to lift the Greek title. 

Martial is said to be in line to earn £2.5million per season with AEK and is the most lucrative deal in AEK's history as the league continues to fill up with stars from around the world. 

The winger will link up with ex-Tottenham star Erik Lamela, former Watford players Roberto Pereyra and Nordin Amrabat, as well as ex-Brentford goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha in a side that currently sits top of the table. 

Mentions
Martial AnthonyAEKManchester UnitedSuper LeaguePremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Ex-Man Utd attacker Martial in advanced talks with Flamengo
Flamengo pull out of talks with ex-Man Utd attacker Martial