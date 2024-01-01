Tribal Football
Flamengo pull out of talks with ex-Man Utd attacker Martial
Brazilian side Flamengo are said to have rejected a former Manchester United forward.

The South American giants have turned down the opportunity to sign free agent Anthony Martial.

The French forward is on the market after his contract at United expired over the summer.

According to news outlet Meia Hora, Martial's demands were too high for Flamengo.

The club do find him an interesting option, but only on a very low wage that is performance based.

Martial is said to have wanted a three-year contract in Rio de Janeiro on a high salary.

