Ex-Man Utd attacker Martial in advanced talks with Flamengo

Flamengo are emerging as favourites to land Anthony Martial.

Now off contract from Manchester United, Martial has received offers from across the world.

The Frenchman is now in advanced talks to sign with Flamengo in Brazil, reports Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio.

The 28 year-old is set to sign with Fla ahead of a bumper offer from Greek giants AEK.

Martial has been impressed by Fla's project and the prospect of working with former Brazil coach Tite.