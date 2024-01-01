Moreira leaves Chelsea for RC Strasbourg after just one appearance for the club

Diego Moreira has completed a permanent transfer to RC Strasbourg as he looks for more minutes on the pitch.

The 20 year old officially joined Chelsea in July 2023 from Benfica and only made one feature for the club in the Carabao Cup against AFC Wimbledon at the start of the 2023/24 season.

Moreira’s move is reportedly a workaround for the spate of transactions between the BlueCo sister clubs as a buy back clause has been inserted into the deal.

Strasbourg can officially only loan three players at any one time from Chelsea and have signed both Caleb Wiley and Andrey Santos on temporary deals earlier in the summer.

As reported in the Guardian Djordje Petrovic could be offered the final spot after falling out of favour with manager Enzo Maresca.

Moreira established himself as a Under-21s star as he helped the side reach Premier League 2 play-off semi-finals with a match-winning hat-trick away at Arsenal.

The young talent should thrive at Strasbourg and will most likely be bought back as his career progresses.