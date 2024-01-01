Strasbourg option emerges for Chelsea keeper Petrovic

Chelsea are considering sending another player on a loan move to their sister side.

The Blues’ parent company, BlueCo, also owns French side Strasbourg and uses the club as a feeder team.Per The Mirror and other sources, the Blues are considering sending Djordje Petrovic on loan.

The shot stopper is no longer required in the first team, as they have signed goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

The latter will compete with Robert Sanchez for the starting spot, leaving Petrovic in need of a loan move.

Strasbourg fans have not always been happy with BlueCo, but may find this move an appealing one.