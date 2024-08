DONE DEAL: Strasbourg sign Chelsea defender Wiley

Chelsea have sent new signing Caleb Wiley to French partners Strasbourg.

The young American defender has joined Ligue 1 Strasbourg on-loan for the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 19-year-old joined the Blues last month from Atlanta United.

Wiley has been in France this past month for the USA in the Paris Olympics.

He has signed a six-year contract with Chelsea, arriving for around £8.5m.