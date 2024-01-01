DONE DEAL: Chelsea sign Atlanta defender Wiley

Premier League giants Chelsea have secured the signature of defender Caleb Wiley from Atlanta United.

The Blues are continuing their youth drive in the transfer market this summer with his capture.

The 19-year-old has signed a six-year contract for a modest fee of around £8.5m.

The Blues can even increase the length of his contract by a further year with a club option.

Wiley is in the United States Olympic team for the Paris Games, delaying his joining up with a club side.

He will be heading on loan to another BlueCo owned team - Strasbourg in France.