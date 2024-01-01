Tribal Football
Most Read
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Enzo Zidane facing early retirement
Man Utd willing to bid big for PSG starlet Simons
Chelsea prepared to sell Sanchez

DONE DEAL: Chelsea sign Atlanta defender Wiley

DONE DEAL: Chelsea sign Atlanta defender Wiley
DONE DEAL: Chelsea sign Atlanta defender Wiley
DONE DEAL: Chelsea sign Atlanta defender WileyAction Plus
Premier League giants Chelsea have secured the signature of defender Caleb Wiley from Atlanta United.

The Blues are continuing their youth drive in the transfer market this summer with his capture.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 19-year-old has signed a six-year contract for a modest fee of around £8.5m.

The Blues can even increase the length of his contract by a further year with a club option.

Wiley is in the United States Olympic team for the Paris Games, delaying his joining up with a club side.

He will be heading on loan to another BlueCo owned team - Strasbourg in France.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWiley CalebChelseaAtlanta UnitedStrasbourgMLSFootball TransfersLigue 1
Related Articles
Chelsea launch bid for Atlanta defender Wiley
Chelsea and Santos make new Strasbourg decision
Chelsea chiefs find Strasbourg's new coach