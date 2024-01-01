Tribal Football
Everton close to signing Lyon star as clubs are in deep talks
Everton’s impending signing Jake O’Brien is due to arrive at Merseyside for a medical.

The 23-year-old defender is closing in on a move from French giants Lyon for a modest fee.

Per Liverpool Echo, the two clubs are in deep talks to try and reach an agreement.

If he does sign on the dotted line, O’Brien would become Everton’s fifth signing of the off-season.

O’Brien started out at Cork City, before spending time with Crystal Palace, and then moving to Lyon.

He scored four goals in the league for his team, along with a goal in the French Cup final loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

