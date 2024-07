Lyon accept Everton offer for O'Brien

Everton and Lyon have agreed terms for Jake O'Brien.

Foot Mercato says OL reached an agreement with Everton over a fee of around €18m.

In addition, the player has also agreed to sign with the Toffees, who have offered him a five-season contract.

The transfer should be finalised this weekend and the 1.97m defender will undergo his medical examination from Monday.

O'Brien is a former Crystal Palace trainee and joined OL for €1m just a year ago.