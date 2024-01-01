Lyon pushing Everton, West Ham to up O'Brien offer

Republic of Ireland centre-back Jake O'Brien is available this summer, but only for a mega fee.

The defender is highly rated by his French club side Lyon, who want to make a big profit on any sale.

According to Ferveur Lyonnaise, Lyon would be eager to sell if buying clubs offered £30million.

The report adds that Everton are the club with the strongest interest in securing O’Brien.

However, they are only willing to pay a fee close to £20million, which falls short of Lyon’s valuation.

West Ham United and Nottingham Forest are also said to be assessing the situation.