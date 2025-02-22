Tribal Football
Winklevoss brothers buy English club Real Bedford FC
Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss have completed their purchase of English club Real Bedford FC.

The Winklevoss brothers are known, among other things, for accusing Mark Zuckerberg of stealing their idea to create Facebook. They have since become multimillionaires thanks to Bitcoin.

Real Bedford FC plays in Division One Central of the Southern League , which would be equivalent to the eighth division of English football. Negotiations began in April 2024, but the deal has finally been closed now, almost a year later, for an amount of £3.58m, according to Sky Sports.

That price sees the brothers take over 45% of the club and become co-owners.

Cameron Winklevoss stated the motivation for his investment a year ago: "We believe that Real Bedford has the ability to defy the odds, change the established and dethrone the incumbents. We love 'underdog' stories , because they can literally change the game." 

The amount paid by the Winklevoss brothers is the largest investment in the history of English football excluding the top two tiers.

