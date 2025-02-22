Bournemouth boss Iraola responds to Real Madrid rumours

Tribal Football
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has dismissed talk of a move to Real Madrid this summer.

Bournemouth are currently in fifth place on the Premier League table.

And at the same time, the Spaniard has been placed at Real Madrid – as a potential successor for Carlo Ancelotti.

But Iraola said on Friday: "I don't put any energy into those things. I've been in this world for many years as a player and as a coach. I know how these things work, what matters and what doesn't.

"For me, nothing changes. The important thing this week is the match against Wolverhampton." 

Iraola has a contract with AFC Bournemouth that runs until the summer of 2026.

