Bournemouth boss Iraola responds to Real Madrid rumours

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has dismissed talk of a move to Real Madrid this summer.

Bournemouth are currently in fifth place on the Premier League table.

Advertisement Advertisement

And at the same time, the Spaniard has been placed at Real Madrid – as a potential successor for Carlo Ancelotti.

But Iraola said on Friday: "I don't put any energy into those things. I've been in this world for many years as a player and as a coach. I know how these things work, what matters and what doesn't.

"For me, nothing changes. The important thing this week is the match against Wolverhampton."

Iraola has a contract with AFC Bournemouth that runs until the summer of 2026.