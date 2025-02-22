Zaha: Smith chat convinced me about Charlotte

Wilfried Zaha insists he's happy with Charlotte FC.

Zaha has moved to the MLS club on-loan from Galatasaray after ending a difficult temporary deal with Lyon.

At his media presentation yesterday, the Crystal Palace great said: “Before I went to bed, I was on YouTube watching Charlotte games. I was just looking at what the team was like, the positives and stuff like that.

"That’s what I did first, and then continuing those conversations made sense to me.

“When I got traded to Turkey, everyone asked me, ‘Why are you going there?’ I don’t care what anyone else thinks. I just go where I want to go. And then I write my own story. That’s my mentality, I’m nobody. Once I talked to Dean (Smith), the manager, Zoran (Krneta) and a lot of people inside the club, I knew that was my destination.”

The Ivorian added: "I'm not a big talker. I try to set an example. I don't tend to gossip, blame and talk about my qualities or what I'm going to do, because you never know what's going to happen tomorrow. The only way for me to prove how good I am is on the pitch."

Asked about his complicated spells at Galatasaray and Lyon , he confided: "I think I have no animosity. All I can do is prove it on the pitch."