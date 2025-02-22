Man Utd boss Amorim: Eriksen has plenty of years left at top level

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has apologised for comments about Christian Eriksen last week.

Amorim says Eriksen missed last week's defeat at Tottenham due to a fever. The manager suggested Eriksen's heart problems were part of the reason for his absence due to the elevated heart rate from the fever.

However, he said on Friday: "With Chris, it was a misunderstanding, I want to be very clear about that.

"He is healthy and ready to play for many years at a high level.

"My limitations in English explain this misunderstanding."