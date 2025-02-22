Tribal Football
Most Read
Former Man Utd midfielder Pogba posts cryptic message about his future
Casemiro names the 4 players who will replace Messi and Ronaldo including Mbappe
Man Utd boss Amorim: We face Everton after really good week
Getafe coach Bordalas ready for Real Betis: Antony magnificent; Pellegrini rivalry?

Man Utd boss Amorim: Eriksen has plenty of years left at top level

Paul Vegas
Man Utd boss Amorim: Eriksen has plenty of years left at top level
Man Utd boss Amorim: Eriksen has plenty of years left at top levelAction Plus
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has apologised for comments about Christian Eriksen last week.

Amorim says Eriksen missed last week's defeat at Tottenham due to a fever. The manager suggested Eriksen's heart problems were part of the reason for his absence due to the elevated heart rate from the fever.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, he said on Friday: "With Chris, it was a misunderstanding, I want to be very clear about that.

"He is healthy and ready to play for many years at a high level.

"My limitations in English explain this misunderstanding."

Mentions
Premier LeagueEriksen ChristianAmorim RubenManchester United
Related Articles
Amorim rules out Man Utd signing free agents: I want to back our kids
Man Utd boss Amorim: Moyes doing better job than me
Man Utd boss Amorim: I just want to win against Everton, I just want to win games