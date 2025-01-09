DONE DEAL: Ipswich starlet Ayoola joins Lowestoft Town on loan

Ipswich starlet Ayoola joins Lowestoft Town on loan for the rest of the season

Ipswich Town U21 central defender Jesse Ayool has joined non-league side Lowestoft Town on loan.

The 18-year-old defender has been a regular for the Blues' U21s side this season and made his Trawlerboys debut in this evening’s 3-0 home defeat to Stamford in the Southern League Premier Central.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ayoola became a full-academy player in the summer of 2022 and has been at the club since the U15s level and spent time on loan with Ipswich Wanderers last season.

Lowestoft Town posted a welcome message on their social media last night, just before they faced Stamford.

“Lowestoft Town FC is thrilled to announce the signing of Jesse Ayoola from Ipswich Town!

“A commanding centre-back who’s already made his mark with the Ipswich U21s this season, Jesse is ready to bring his talent and tenacity to the Trawlerboys.

“AND HE’S STRAIGHT INTO THE ACTION! Jesse will feature in tonight’s squad as we look to make a statement on the pitch.

“Let’s give Jesse the warmest Lowestoft welcome and show him what the Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium atmosphere is all about!”