Ipswich join Prem battle for Botafogo striker Igor Jesus
Ipswich are the latest team to jump in the growing race for Botafogo striker Igor Jesus.

The centre forward is being seen as someone who can thrive in the Premier League.Per The Sun, the likes of Fulham, Brentford, and now the Tractor Boys are all in the market for his services.

The 23-year-old, who is rated at £21 million by his club, is available to move this window.

However, he would have to be convinced by clubs to pick them over the other options.

Arsenal were even in the mix to bring him into the Emirates Stadium last year.

