Man Utd switch sights to Bayer Leverkusen defender Hincapie

Manchester United are interested in Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie.

Sport says United are readying a bid for Hincapie this summer.

With Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans coming off contract, United are seeking a new defensive signing.

And Hincapie is under serious consideration, with it suggested manager Ruben Amorim sees him as a good addition for his 3-4-3 system.

Hincapie's contract at Bayer carries a €50m buyout clause.