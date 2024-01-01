Inter Milan youngster Akinsanmiro explains Sampdoria choice

Inter Milan youngster Ebenezer Akinsanmiro is happy with his loan to Sampdoria.

The Nigerian has joined the Serie B club on a season-long deal.

The 19 year-old said, “I’m very happy. I already love this team. These fans, the players.

“The fans have already shown me a lot of love, they’ve given me joy and friendship. I’m happy to be here.”

On the choice of Samp, Akinsanmiro said: "First of all I chose Sampdoria because it’s a great club.

“And a great opportunity for me.

“And then I also made my choice because of (Andrea) Pirlo. He’s a legend, and played in my position.

“Working with him will really help me improve my game.

“That’s the reason I’m happy to be here.”