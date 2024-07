Padova starlet Leoni a target for Tottenham

Padova starlet Giovani Leoni is a target for Tottenham.

The centre-half, just 17, is already a first teamer with Serie C Padova.

La Repubblica says Spurs have scouting the teenager, who is also interesting Inter Milan, Napoli and Torino.

Leoni shone last season on loan at Serie B Sampdoria.

The centre-back appeared 12 times in all competitions .