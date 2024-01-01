Tribal Football
Bologna, Fiorentina in contact for Chelsea midfielder Casadei

A return to Italy is being mooted for Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei.

Casadei has been left in London by Chelsea as the senior squad left for their preseason tour of the US.

The former Inter Milan junior is expected to be released for loan for the new season, says Sky Italia, and a Serie A move is expected.

Bologna and Fiorentina are already in contact about bringing Casadei back to Italy for the new season.

Casadei spent the first-half of last season on-loan in the Championship with Leicester City.

