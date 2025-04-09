Inter Milan president Marotta insists the club won't turn their noses up at signing Salah

Inter Milan president Giuseppe Marotta has not ruled out attempting to sign Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah as his contract slow runs down.

The Egyptian is on course for the Ballon D’or after enjoying another excellent season with the Reds, returning 32 goals and 22 assists from 45 appearances. His side now need a maximum of 11 points from their final seven games to be crowned champions despite it being manager Arne Slot’s first season.

Despite this success, Salah is due to leave the club as contract talks continue to be slow and in the final months ahead of the summer transfer window. The 32-year-old will be allowed to enter negotiations with domestic sides from the end of May as several top European sides look to steal him away.

This includes Inter Milan as Marotta spoke to Sky about how they cannot rule out making an offer to Salah who would provide the experience necessary to a young side in need of a leader.

"He's a good player like many others in our notebooks,” Marotta said when quizzed about Marseille striker Luis Henrique. “(Directors) Piero Ausilio and Dario Baccin are very active like our scouts and they will move at the right time. For now, however, it's still early.”

He was then questioned about Salah, Kevin De Bruyne who is set to leave Manchester City and Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller.

“You need precise characteristics to build a winning team: young players, veterans, and an Italian backbone you must safeguard.

“You have to contain the costs, too. We’re searching for different profiles. We wish to make the squad younger to lower the payroll, but we don’t turn up our noses at the chance of signing experienced footballers. Our philosophy is to create assets.

“In the summer, we wish to invest in talents with great upside.”

Inter Milan will compete in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer and could sign Salah for a small fee before his contract expires if they want to have him ready to be in a rotated side for the competition that the club has never not won since 2010.