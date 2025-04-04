Marino recalls bringing Maradona to Napoli: Juventus, Inter Milan turned us down!

Tribal Football
Former Napoli sports chief Pierpaolo Marino has recalled signing Diego Maradona in 1984.

Maradona left Barcelona for the Azzurri, though Marino admits it was a crowded field to land the Argentine icon.

“At the time, I was the youngest director in Serie A and to celebrate Avellino’s safety, I drew up a contract with Barcelona worth $100,000 to play a friendly if they brought Maradona along,” Marino told Radio Serie A.

“Just eight days before the match, the intermediary who worked on the deal – FIFA agent Riccardo Fuiga – arrived in my office to warn me Barcelona were coming, but without Diego, because he’d had a row with the club. He told me to figure something out for the 40,000 spectators coming.

“So, Fuiga proposed that I try to get someone in the Italian market to pick up Maradona. The only clubs who could afford him were Juventus, Sampdoria and Inter. I called all three, but none of them accepted. They all turned me down.

“Fuiga was stunned, he said how is it possible we’re offering Maradona and can’t find a club?”

Marino was convinced Napoli would benefit from Maradona's arrival, despite the outlay needed.

“A few nights before, I had been at dinner with Antonio Juliano, the director of Napoli, who told me they were looking for a foreign player. I called him, initially he said no, but 10 minutes later called back.

“The next morning, we organised a meeting. And the rest is history.”

