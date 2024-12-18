Arsenal defender attracts attention of Italian clubs with Arteta wanting to sell

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal are coming around to the idea of letting Jakub Kiwior go in the winter or summer.

The defender wants to leave the club for regular game time, as he is a bit part player at present.

Kiwior does not play when most of the defenders in the Arsenal squad are fit, leading to his desire to leave.

Per Corriere del Mezzogiorno, the Gunners are now starting to be in alignment with his thinking.

The club do want to get a good fee, either upfront or as part of an obligation to buy in a loan deal.

Italian clubs have the strongest interest, given Kiwior’s impressive time in Serie A before joining Arsenal.

