Barcelona, Liverpool among scramble for Inter Milan centre-forward Thuram
Barcelona are eyeing Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram for the summer market.
Mundo Deportivo reports Barcelona are entering the tug-of-war for the striker.
Barcelona are looking for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski and see Thuram as an option.
Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham and Arsenal are also interested, as well as Liverpool.
It's been suggested Thuram has a buyout clause of €85m.
Thuram has a contract with Inter that runs until the summer of 2028.