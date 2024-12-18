Barcelona, Liverpool among scramble for Inter Milan centre-forward Thuram

Barcelona, Liverpool among scramble to Inter Milan centre-forward Thuram

Barcelona are eyeing Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram for the summer market.

Mundo Deportivo reports Barcelona are entering the tug-of-war for the striker.

Barcelona are looking for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski and see Thuram as an option.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham and Arsenal are also interested, as well as Liverpool.

It's been suggested Thuram has a buyout clause of €85m.

Thuram has a contract with Inter that runs until the summer of 2028.