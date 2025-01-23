The Calcio Comment: Fans excited by Cesc's Como; intrigued by Dele Alli gamble

Como's project is undoubtedly one of the most compelling stories in the Italian league. With the addition of Cesc Fabregas, Dele Alli (one of their newest recruits), Maxence Caqueret, Assane Diao, and the already established Nico Paz, the list of talent is impressive and it doesn't stop there.

Despite this star-studded lineup, the standings are a cause for concern for Como’s wealthy ownership. Yet, every weekend, Serie A fans know that if they’re looking for excitement, they can count on the team coached by Fabregas.

Advertisement Advertisement

His squad plays dynamic, attacking football, relying on a mix of players who are either rediscovering their form or showcasing their talent with every passing minute. In their most recent league match, Como delivered a resounding 4-1 victory against Udinese, a good opponent currently sitting several positions higher in the standings. The goals came from Diao, Gabriel Strefezza, Paz, and an own goal by Jaka Bijol.

Beyond the scoreline, they registered eight shots on target, proving that this team has the ability to trouble any opponent. Much of this success is credited to Fabregas, a young coach with a clear and ambitious vision for his team.

Financially, Como’s ownership is unmatched. The Hartono brothers rank among the 65 richest individuals in the world. However, as we know, football is not simply about wealth, it’s about strategy, teamwork, and execution. Como is currently battling to secure critical points to stay in Serie A, as they sit just three points above the relegation zone. But with their recent signings and ongoing transfer negotiations, there’s a strong sense that they can achieve their goal of staying in Serie A without too much difficulty.

Of course, there’s always a risk in assembling so many new players: the challenge of building team chemistry. Success often hinges on the unity and determination of a group, especially in tough matches where grit makes all the difference. However, with so much talent in their ranks, Como sometimes seems just one spark away from beating anyone.

This potential is heightened by the arrival of Dele Alli, one of the most intriguing yet untapped talents in international football. Dele once dazzled in a Tottenham shirt, but his career took a downturn during a challenging period. Now, under Fabregas’s guidance, he has a chance to reignite his career in Serie A.

For Dele, this is more than just an opportunity to showcase his talent; it’s a chance to rediscover his love for the game. Como has placed its faith in him, and their hopes of staying in Serie A may well depend on his performances.

In their last match, Fabregas’s vision and youthful energy made the difference. Next up is a tough challenge against Atalanta. Yet, with several days of the transfer market remaining, there’s a possibility of further reinforcements joining the squad.

Como seems to be going all-in, not only to secure their Serie A status but to lay the foundation for an even more ambitious project next season. With one marquee signing after another, the future looks bright for this up-and-coming side.